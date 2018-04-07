Cardi B Wears Ridiculous Dress ... To Hide Pregnancy!!!

Cardi B Wears Ridiculous Dress to Hide Pregnancy

It's just getting absurd ... Cardi B barely made it through the door for her performance Friday night in Miami .... her dress was so damn big, and of course we know why.

Cardi performed at E11EVEN nightclub in Miami, arriving at around 2:30 AM with a new platinum do and a metallic red and pink striped dress.

TMZ broke the story Cardi is pregnant, but she's been denying and then hiding it, although the secret is now impossible to keep under wraps.

She made enough money for a baby stroller for sure ... check out the dollar bills on the stage.

Cardi B may be pregnant, but it's not cramping her style. She's flying to NYC today for her performance on "SNL."