Jenna Dewan Seen Without Wedding Ring While Shopping in L.A.

Jenna Dewan enjoyed a beautiful spring day in L.A. with one less thing to carry around -- a ring on her finger.

Jenna was spotted out Saturday doing a little shopping in the Chinatown neighborhood ... and was seen not wearing her wedding ring for the first time since news broke of her split with Channing Tatum.

She looked comfy in a denim dress and sunglasses ... much more vibrant than when we saw her earlier this week decked out in all black after a SoulCycle class. Channing was also seen out Wednesday with their daughter on his shoulders after a Target run.

As we reported, Jenna and Channing announced they were separating Monday after nearly 9 years of marriage, but say they will continue working together on biz projects ... and parenting.