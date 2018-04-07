John Cena, Ronda Rousey Hit Up New Oreleans for Wrestlemania 34

Wrestlemania 34 John Cena, Ronda Rousey Hit Up New Orleans

The big stars put on their Sunday best -- at least some of them -- for wrestling's biggest event of the year -- Wrestlemania 34.

The big names came out in force Friday for the 2018 Hall of Fame ceremony in New Orleans.

John Cena and Nikki Bella were all gussied up ... joined by Michelle McCool, Shane McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Booker T.

Bill Goldberg was inducted into the Hall of Fame, along with Ivory, Jeff Jerrett, The Dudley Boyz, Hillbilly Jim and Mark Henry. Kid Rock, who's been involved with the WWE for 2 decades, was also inducted into the celebrity wing of the Hall of Fame.

Wrestlemania 34 will mark the debut of former UFC great Ronda Rousey ... who also posted this pic looking pretty damn great.