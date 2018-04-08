Brooklyn Beckham Makes Out with Playboy Model

Brooklyn Beckham Chloe Who? Make Out Sesh with Playboy Model

Brooklyn Beckham is officially a player in Hollywood ... because he's traded in his girlfriend for a Playboy model.

Beckham was spotted Saturday in WeHo sucking face with Lexi Wood. It's not hard to connect the dots ... Brooklyn has moved on from gf Chloe Moretz.

Fact is ... Brooklyn and Chloe have been on-and-off, but judging from the pic they're in the off mode ... at least for now. They haven't publicly announced their breakup ... they've been dating since 2016.

Chloe posted a pic just a month ago proclaiming her love for Brooklyn on his birthday.