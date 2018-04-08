Bill Lawrence & Christa Miller Our New Condo Ain't for Scrubs

'Scrubs' Creator Bill Lawrence and Wife Christa Miller Buy $7.55 Million NYC Condo

"Scrubs" creator Bill Lawrence and his wife, Christa Miller -- one of the stars of the series -- are living the good life in NYC ... in a home fit for a Hollywood power couple.

Lawrence -- who also co-created "Cougar Town" and "Spin City" -- and Miller -- who also starred on "Cougar Town" and "The Drew Carey Show" -- dropped a cool $7.55 million on the 3-bed, 3.5-bath condo on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue.

The pristine pad features high ceilings and gallery walls, marble countertops and radiant-heated stone floors in the master bathroom ... as you can see in the pics by Travis Mark. Their condo's in a recently renovated 1912 building ... featuring a top-of-the-line fitness center, yoga studio and screening room.

The couple probably had no problem with the hefty price tag on their new NYC home, though ... because they just sold their Malibu home in November for $21 mil -- after paying $4.5 mil for it in 2003.