Floyd Mayweather's Entourage Was Targeted In Shooting, Cops Say

Cops believe whoever shot Floyd Mayweather's bodyguard in Atlanta early Monday morning was specifically targeting Floyd's entourage.

The Atlanta PD has now identified the victim as Greg La Rosa -- a longtime member of Floyd's TMT bodyguard crew.

La Rosa was a passenger in the lead vehicle of Floyd's 3-car entourage -- which cops say was leaving a Waffle House after Floyd had hosted a party at Medusa nightclub.

Cops say the actions of the shooter suggest Floyd's crew was specifically targeted -- though it's unclear if the shooter was trying to kill Floyd.

As for La Rosa, he was shot in the leg -- and was discharged from the hospital around 5:30 AM. Cops say he's doing well.

Cops say the driver of the lead car tried to speed away from the shooter -- but the shooter's car gave chase.

Eventually, the driver was able to shake the shooter's car and took Greg to the hospital.

Mayweather was NOT injured in the attack -- but cops say they desperately want to speak with him as soon as possible.

Cops do not believe anyone in Floyd's entourage fired back at the shooter.