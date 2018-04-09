Michael Cohen FBI Raids Office of Trump's Attorney

FBI Raids Office of President Trump's Attorney Michael Cohen

President Trump's attorney was raided by the FBI Monday ... and the operation was put in motion by none other than Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

We've confirmed federal agents swooped into Michael Cohen's NYC office with a search warrant, and seized thousands of documents related to Mueller's Russia investigation. They also reportedly grabbed records of Cohen's $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels.

Cohen's attorney says the feds got the search warrant based on a referral from Mueller.

The seized docs include communications between Cohen and President Trump ... according to the NY Times, which first reported the raid.