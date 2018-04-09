Tom Arnold Says Roseanne, ABC Needs to Apologize for Crazy Conspiracy Theories

EXCLUSIVE
Tom Arnold can't fathom how Roseanne still has a job ... but he says the least ABC can do is apologize for her insanity.
We got Tom at LAX on Sunday and asked him about his ex-wife, Roseanne, whose show reboot has brought her new glory, but also scrutiny given she's a Donald Trump supporter. Plus ... she's also under fire for spreading conspiracy theories on Twitter ... like when she tweeted and then deleted David Hogg gave a Nazi salute at the March for Our Lives rally.
Roseanne also posed as Hitler back in 2009 for a Germany issue of the satirical Jewish magazine, "Heeb." Tom struggles to understand how Roseanne reached this level of nonsense.