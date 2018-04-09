Tom Arnold Says Roseanne, ABC Needs to Apologize for Crazy Conspiracy Theories

Tom Arnold on Roseanne She Buys Into Insanity ... ABC Should Apologize

Tom Arnold can't fathom how Roseanne still has a job ... but he says the least ABC can do is apologize for her insanity.

We got Tom at LAX on Sunday and asked him about his ex-wife, Roseanne, whose show reboot has brought her new glory, but also scrutiny given she's a Donald Trump supporter. Plus ... she's also under fire for spreading conspiracy theories on Twitter ... like when she tweeted and then deleted David Hogg gave a Nazi salute at the March for Our Lives rally.

Roseanne also posed as Hitler back in 2009 for a Germany issue of the satirical Jewish magazine, "Heeb." Tom struggles to understand how Roseanne reached this level of nonsense.