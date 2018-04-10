Mark Zuckerberg Fire Up the Grill Senate Testimony Begins

Mark Zuckerberg's Capitol Hill Grilling on Facebook Data Breach (LIVE STREAM)

Mark Zuckerberg will be feeling the heat on Capitol Hill as U.S. Senators start grilling him about Facebook's data breach, and TMZ is live streaming.

The Facebook CEO is testifying before a joint session of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, as well as the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.

At issue is the alleged abuse of data belonging to up to 87 million FB users by a political consulting firm.

Zuckerberg's company says it's taken steps to prevent this from happening again, but the D.C. politicians aren't ready to let the issue go just yet -- and are mulling government regulation.