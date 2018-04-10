Ronda Rousey Confronts Dad's Suicide On 'Hollywood Medium'

Things got very real for Ronda Rousey during a session with Tyler Henry -- when the "Hollywood Medium" made a connection with her father ... who took his own life when she was only 8-years-old.

Henry -- a self-described "clairvoyant medium" -- told Ronda he was seeing imagery connected with a a vehicle and someone's final moments.

Ronda instantly become emotional and revealed that her father took his own life inside of a car after suffering from a debilitating medical condition for years.

The UFC legend (turned WWE superstar) began recalling memories of her father and started to tear up during the episode which airs Wednesday on E!.

"I wouldn't be crying unless he was awesome," Rousey said ... "He was the best."