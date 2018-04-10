Shaq Says NBA Players Have 2 AM Curfew, Unless Opponent Sucks

Shaq NBA Players Have 2 AM Curfew ... Unless Opponent Sucks

Shaquille O'Neal says there are pretty clear (unwritten) rules when it comes to hitting the clubs before an NBA game -- the worse the opponent, the later you can rage!

"If you're playing against a good team the curfew is 2 AM."

"If you're playing a bum team you can stay out a couple extra hours."

It's a relevant question considering Russell Westbrook rolled up to a Miami nightclub at 1:30 AM on Monday morning ... hours before the Thunder played the Heat.

Westbrook ended up posting a triple double as OKC went on to smash Miami 115 to 93 ... so, it all worked out. Shaq says he used to do the same shtick back in the day.

"When I played teams that were not good I stayed out til 5 or 6, still had 30 (points)."

So, will Shaq's son, Shareef O'Neal, follow his party rules at UCLA next season? Shaq doesn't seem concerned ...