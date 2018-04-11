Comedy Store Owner Mitzi Shore Dead at 87

Comedy Store founder and owner Mitzi Shore has died ... TMZ has learned.

Mitzi, the mother of Pauly Shore, died in L.A. Wednesday morning after battling Parkinson's Disease for years.

Mitzi's Comedy Store was the launching pad for some of the biggest comics in the world, including Robin Williams, Richard Pryor, David Letterman, Jay Leno, Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Arsenio Hall and Roseanne Barr.

Mitzi had been in hospice for a while, and Pauly took her to the Comedy Store Monday afternoon to say goodbye.

The Comedy Store opened its doors in 1972 on the Sunset Strip, where it's has become a landmark for tourists.

Comics who performed at the venue knew the end was near, because over the last few weeks they would tell the audience to pray for Mitzi.

Pauly said Mitzi was not in pain when she passed.

She's survived by 4 children.

Mitzi was 87.

RIP