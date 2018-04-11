Meek Mill Philly Mayor Makes Prison Visit

Meek Mill Gets Another High-Profile Prison Visit from Philadelphia Mayor and 76ers Owner

Meek Mill's prison visitors' list keeps growing, and another high-profile name's been added to it this week -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

Sources at the prison tell us Kenney was spotted leaving the facility Wednesday morning with 76ers owner Michael Rubin, who's visited several times before... including Tuesday when he brought Patriots owner Robert Kraft to visit the incarcerated rapper.

According to the Mayor's spokeswoman ... Rubin invited Mayor Kenney, and the visit with Meek lasted about an hour. We're told Hizzoner believes the rapper could better serve the community outside prison.

We're told the Mayor believes Meek's case "makes clear and urgent the desperate need to continue working with our partners to reform our criminal justice system."

As we've reported ... Meek is serving 2 to 4 years for a probation violation -- the controversial sentence handed down by Judge Genece Brinkley.

Rubin also brought 76ers players Markelle Fultz and Ben Simmons to visit Meek last week.