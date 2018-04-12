NBA Announcer Says Russell Westbrook Is Out Of His 'Cotton-Picking Mind'

An NBA game announcer is in hot water after saying Russell Westbrook was playing so well Wednesday night ... he was "out of his cotton-picking mind."
Dude. Bad.
Did he just say “Westbrook is out of his cotton-picking mind”?..... pic.twitter.com/fvPZ5cTkjx— Mark Robinson (@MarkyRobs) April 12, 2018
We get it ... FOX Sports Oklahoma play-by-play guy Brian Davis (white dude) was trying to say Westbrook was playing on another level (he became the first player in NBA history to average a triple double 2 years in a row).
But, when you make a cotton reference about a black guy ...it's not usually well received.
That's exactly what happened Wednesday night -- people are losing their minds about the comment. Some people are even suggesting Davis should be fired.
There's been a long debate about the origin of the expression -- some people say it was used as a slur plantation owners used toward slaves.
We're reaching out to the Thunder for comment.