Heather Locklear Pleads Not Guilty for Attacking Cops

Heather Locklear Pleads Not Guilty to Attacking Cops

Heather Locklear has pled not guilty to allegedly attacking cops nearly 2 months ago during a domestic violence arrest.

Heather didn't make it to court Thursday, but her attorneys did and they entered the plea on her behalf.

TMZ broke the story ... the D.A. charged Heather last month with 4 counts of misdemeanor battery on an officer and 1 misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing an officer. She was not charged with felony domestic violence for allegedly hitting her bf, even though that's why she was originally arrested.

As we reported ... Heather was busted back in February after allegedly getting in a fight with her BF. She then allegedly attacked cops when they showed up ... kicking 1 in the shin and striking 2 others.

During the arrest, cops say she screamed, "You f****** deserve your kids to die! You f****** deserve it! And when you find yourself in that position, think of me!"

Heather's due back in court in June.