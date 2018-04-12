Meek Mill Speaks from Prison, Angry About Being on Probation for 10 Years

Meek Mill is speaking from the prison where he's serving his controversial sentence -- and insists the judicial system set him up to fail ... from jump street.
Meek talked by phone to Lester Holt of NBC Nightly News about the 2-4 years Judge Genece Brinkley gave him, and he says the real problem started way back in 2008 when he was convicted on gun and drug charges.
TONIGHT on @NBCNightlyNews: "It was always a thought in the back of my mind that ten years of probation would bring me back to prison."— NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) April 12, 2018
Rapper Meek Mill speaks out to @LesterHoltNBC after being imprisoned for violating probation — garnering calls for criminal justice reform. pic.twitter.com/Ky25vCw6lq
Meek feels the 10 years probation he got way back then made it nearly impossible for him to avoid getting tossed in prison. As he puts it, a simple jaywalking ticket would've been enough for Brinkley to lock him up ... under the law.
The Philly rapper's case is drawing national attention now -- and he's getting tons of high-profile support -- as critics question Judge Brinkley's sentence. Despite the pressure, she's refused to recuse herself or grant Meek a bail hearing.