Rosie O'Donnell Says Paul Ryan's Going Straight to Hell After Retiring

Rosie O'Donnell has some parting words for retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan ... have fun with the Devil, pal.

We got the comedian Wednesday in NYC, and asked if she had any thoughts on Ryan's announcement this week that he won't seek re-election ahead of the 2018 midterms.

She had some thoughts, alright -- the fiery and eternal type. Rosie says PR's going straight to hell now that he's leaving Congress. Can't say it's hard to understand -- critics claim Ryan has been spineless in dealing with President Trump, bending to his every whim.

She also guesses who'll replace him in Congress, but not necessarily for the Speakership. He's a union ironworker named Randy Bryce, also known for his epic facial hair.