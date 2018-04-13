YG Says the NBA Is Soft as Charmin, He Could Play

YG The NBA Is Charmin Soft Now ... Even I Could Play

According to YG ... frozen yogurt, fresh-fallen snow, a baby's butt, and 1,000-count Egyptian cotton sheets are all harder than the NBA -- 'cause the rap superstar tells TMZ Sports the league is completely soft.

So soft, he thinks he could play.

We got YG out at the South Beverly Grill ... and after we asked him for his MVP of the soft-ass league, he told our guy the Association is NOTHING like it used to be back in the '90s.

In fact, YG ripped all the guys who were complaining about Russell Westbrook padding his stats by allegedly stealing rebounds ... saying Russell just has more heart.

"They play softer than a mother f*cker," YG said ... "I feel like I could play in the NBA with all these soft ass n****s."

