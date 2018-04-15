Coachella Draws Out Even More Celebs on Day 2

Coachella More Stars Enjoy the Fest on Day 2

Another day at Coachella ... another slew of celebs showing up and showing off their hottest desert styles.

Stars like Rihanna, Dennis Rodman, Kylie Jenner, Halsey, Olivia Culpo, Kyle Richards, Amber Rose, A$AP Rocky, Demi Lovato -- who posed for a provocative pool shot on the second day of the music fest -- and tons more were in Indio to enjoy performances by artists like HAIM, Tyler the Creator, David Byrne, alt-J, Post Malone and of course ... Beyonce.

Queen B headlined Saturday night -- a long anticipated gig after having to bail last year -- and floored the Coachella crowd. Next up for Sunday ... Eminem!!!