Leonardo DiCaprio Attends Rihanna's Coachella Party with Rumored GF Camila Morrone

Leo DiCaprio at Coachella Hits Up Old Flame RiRi's Party ... With Rumored New GF!

Coachella is reviving an almost forgotten talent of Leonardo DiCaprio -- being able to mix former and potential current lovers alike in the same backyard ... just ask Rihanna.

Leo was seen hanging out under a cabana at RiRi's FentyxPuma Coachella party Saturday with 20-year-old Argentinian model Camila Morrone clinging to his neck in an affectionate manner. Leo and Camila have been rumored to be an item since at least December.

Rihanna was there, too, obviously ... making quite the entrance in her smokin' hot pink bodysuit. All we can say ... good Lordy ... we see you, girl!

Here's why their mutual company matters -- in case you don't remember, Leo and RiRi used to be a thing, if only for a short time. As we reported ... they were banging ﻿back in 2015 after getting hot and heavy at a Playboy Mansion party that January.

Eyewitnesses tell us Rihanna and Leo did, in fact, talk at her shindig -- but it was brief, and appeared to be mere pleasantries. Luckily for Leo, he's handled a very similar situation with his old flame before ... being under the same roof with her and then-GF Nina Agdal.

Apparently, the concept of awkward doesn't exist in Leo's world.