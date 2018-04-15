Yung Berg's Marijuana Charge Dismissed 9 Years Later

Yung Berg Blows Weed Charge Off His Record ... 9 Years Later!!!

Yung Berg finally took care of business in his weed case ... took him 9 years to get it done, but IT. GOT. DONE.

The rapper got busted in October 2017 after cops responded for an altercation in the Miami hotel where Berg was staying. Cops ran the 'Love & Hip Hop' star's record, and found he had a warrant for blowing off a court date from a weed bust 9 years ago ... so they arrested him.

Six months later, law enforcement sources tell us the weed charge, a misdemeanor, was dismissed after YB kept his nose clean and completed 8 hours of community service at an Atlanta rehab center.

Case closed.