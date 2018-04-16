Stormy Daniels Cohen's Nothing But 'Trump's Fixer' ... And He's Radioactive

Stormy Daniels Blasts Michael Cohen as 'Trump's Fixer,' Vows to Defeat Him

President Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, walked away from court Monday with a slight W -- but he couldn't escape Stormy Daniels and her team's wrath afterward.

Stormy and her attorney, Michael Avenatti, blasted Cohen after the New York court hearing over the docs the FBI seized from Cohen's office. Stormy said Cohen has acted like he's "above the law," and Avenatti called him "radioactive."

Avenatti says anyone who interacted with Cohen over the last 20 to 30 years should be worried their secrets might be revealed ... referring to Monday's revelation Sean Hannity was Cohen's secret 3rd client.

As for what happened in court, a judge effectively delayed the feds' case against Cohen, saying they had to provide him copies of everything seized in their raid ... in order to sort out what may be privileged or not.