WWE Legend Vader Shows Off Gnarly Open-Heart Surgery Scar

WWE Legend Vader Shows Off Gnarly Scar ... After Open-Heart Surgery

Ex-WWE superstar Vader is doing so well after his open-heart surgery in March, he's showing off the scar ... and even cracking jokes about it!

Vader -- real name Leon White -- had been diagnosed with congestive heart failure back in 2016 and said doctors told him he only had two years to live.

Well, here we are ... two years later and Vader is still kicking!

"They had me but I KICKED out 2," Vader said on social media over the weekend.

And when posting the photo of his surgery scar, he joked ... "The surgeon confessed he had A few to many that's why the scar is off centerer I OWE THAT MAN MY LIFE THANK U JESUS."

Vader's good friend, Mick Foley, has also weighed in ... saying, "NOW THAT’S A SCAR! Very best wishes for a speedy recovery to @itsvadertime following open heart surgery."

"Leon is out of the hospital, and is very thankful for all the support he is receiving."