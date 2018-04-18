Elsa Hosk On Your Mark, Get Set ... GO LEGS!

Elsa Hosk Modeling On A Vintage Ferrari

Swedish model Elsa Hosk gets an A+ for imagination because she just put a new spin on the classic checkered flag.

Instead of waving the ol' finish line flag, the Victoria's Secret model waved her legs while wearing a checkered two-piece during a photo shoot Wednesday in Los Angeles.

For anyone wondering ... that gorgeous red vintage Ferrari she's on top of looks like it's a 308 GTS, and it's older than she is. We know what you're thinking ... nice body, but Elsa's got the car beat in that department.