Legendary Wrestler Bruno Sammartino Dead At 82

Hall of Fame wrestler Bruno Sammartino is dead.
Sammartino -- who was the longest reigning champion in WWE history (4,040 days) -- passed away at his home in Pittsburgh.
Bruno got his start with the WWWF ... the promotion started by Vince McMahon Sr. -- which eventually led to the WWF and WWE.
He was also a color commentator for WWF Superstars of wrestling and WWF All-Star wrestling, during the WWE's explosion of popularity in the 1980's.
Bruno wrestled as far back as the 50's and went head-to-head with the likes of Freddie Blassie, Buddy Rogers and George "The Animal" Steele. His matches were called by the legendary announcer Dick Lane ... who made "Whoa Nelly" a household phrase.
Later Sammartino served as a corner man for his son, David, during the first WrestleMania in Madison Square Garden in 1985.
The cause of death is unknown but Bruno struggled with health issues for a long time before he passed.
Bruno leaves his wife Carol, who he's been married to for nearly 60 years, and 3 kids.
Bruno was 82.
RIP.