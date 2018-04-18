Legendary Wrestler Bruno Sammartino Dead At 82

Hall of Fame wrestler Bruno Sammartino is dead.

Sammartino -- who was the longest reigning champion in WWE history (4,040 days) -- passed away at his home in Pittsburgh.

Bruno got his start with the WWWF ... the promotion started by Vince McMahon Sr. -- which eventually led to the WWF and WWE.

He was also a color commentator for WWF Superstars of wrestling and WWF All-Star wrestling, during the WWE's explosion of popularity in the 1980's.

Bruno wrestled as far back as the 50's and went head-to-head with the likes of Freddie Blassie, Buddy Rogers and George "The Animal" Steele. His matches were called by the legendary announcer Dick Lane ... who made "Whoa Nelly" a household phrase.

Later Sammartino served as a corner man for his son, David, during the first WrestleMania in Madison Square Garden in 1985.

The cause of death is unknown but Bruno struggled with health issues for a long time before he passed.

Bruno leaves his wife Carol, who he's been married to for nearly 60 years, and 3 kids.

Bruno was 82.

RIP.