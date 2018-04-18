Tony Gonzalez Says Dez Bryant Should Sign With Patriots

Tony Gonzalez If Dez Bryant Wants a Ring Sign With The Pats!!

Tony Gonzalez says Dez Bryant would have fun hangin' with Odell Beckham in the Big Apple ... but if he wants to win Super Bowls, there's only one place to consider in free agency -- the Patriots!!

TMZ Sports spoke with the NFL legend about Dez's possible new homes now that he's no longer a Cowboy ... and T.G. says teaming up with Tom Brady in Foxborough will guarantee him a ring.

Bryant recently said in an interview it would "be crazy" to play alongside one of the league's best receivers ... and Gonzalez agrees, but says it's all about gettin' 'ships.

We also asked Gonzalez about Kansas City naming Patrick Mahomes their starting QB ... and Chiefs fans are gonna want to hear his response!