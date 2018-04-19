Skip Bayless Belichick 'Sold Out' Tom Brady ... Then Sabotaged Pats

Skip Bayless Says Belichick 'Sold Out' Tom Brady then Sabotaged Pats

EXCLUSIVE

Skip Bayless says reports of Patriots infighting are VERY real -- claiming Bill Belichick "sold out" Tom Brady and then sabotaged the organization ... and it's all over Jimmy Garoppolo.

“I think Belichick sold him out and wanted to give Garoppolo the job next year and I think Brady knew it," the star of FS1's "Undisputed" tells us.

"[Robert Kraft] had to step in and intervene and say ‘Nope, I’m going forward with Brady. You have to trade Garoppolo.’ And then it felt to me like Belichick sabotaged the organization."

Skip says the Garoppolo drama could be the reason for all of the recent Brady retirement talk -- which Bayless added was weak -- since the 40-year-old still has AT LEAST 3 more years left in him.

We also asked about Johnny Manziel possibly joining the Pats … and you gotta hear Skip's take on why he wouldn’t work in New England.