TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Avicii Athletes Pay Tribute

4/20/2018 11:32 AM PDT

Athletes Remember Avicii

Breaking News

The death of Avicii has rocked the world of sports -- with several athletes who were fans of his music paying tribute to the DJ. 

Golf superstar Annika Sorenstam -- who, like Avicii, is Swedish -- tweeted, "Sad news that Swedish artist @Avicii has past away at the age of 28. Extremely tragic, unbelievable talented guy #RIPAvicii."

NBA star Frank Kaminsky also reflected on the impact Avicii has had on his life. 

"I don’t think any one person had an influence on the type of music I listen to more than Avicii did. Horrible, horrible news. Rest in paradise."

UFC boss Dana White also posted a photo of Avicii who was a huge combat sports fan. He even attended the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight

Ex-Cleveland Browns player Jason Pinkston paid tribute by quoting the hit "Wake Me Up" ... "Wish I can stay forever this young RIP @Avicii"

Avicii was found dead in Oman. He was only 28. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web