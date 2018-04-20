Avicii Athletes Pay Tribute

Athletes Remember Avicii

The death of Avicii has rocked the world of sports -- with several athletes who were fans of his music paying tribute to the DJ.

Golf superstar Annika Sorenstam -- who, like Avicii, is Swedish -- tweeted, "Sad news that Swedish artist @Avicii has past away at the age of 28. Extremely tragic, unbelievable talented guy #RIPAvicii."

NBA star Frank Kaminsky also reflected on the impact Avicii has had on his life.

"I don’t think any one person had an influence on the type of music I listen to more than Avicii did. Horrible, horrible news. Rest in paradise."

UFC boss Dana White also posted a photo of Avicii who was a huge combat sports fan. He even attended the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight.

Ex-Cleveland Browns player Jason Pinkston paid tribute by quoting the hit "Wake Me Up" ... "Wish I can stay forever this young RIP @Avicii"

Avicii was found dead in Oman. He was only 28.