Kanye West All Smiles Leaving Nobu with Some Friends

Kanye West Still Smiling On Heels of Big Album News

Kanye West is looking quite comfortable these days ... and we're not just talking about his outfit.

The rapper was spotted leaving Nobu in Malibu with some friends Friday night in a t-shirt, sweatpants and a light jacket ... and couldn't look happier about the way things are going lately.

Kanye's been in a great mood for a few days. We saw him smiling leaving his office after giving Charlamagne Tha God a preview of his new album, before announcing he's actually releasing TWO albums in June ... one with Kid Cudi.

Then of course, there was his social media PDA with Kim Kardashian at a party for Kourtney's 39th bday ... something rarely seen from the couple.

Clearly, it's good to be Kanye right now.