Good Bet Kate Middleton & Prince William Name Royal Baby Arthur

EXCLUSIVE

Kate Middleton and Prince William haven't announced the name for their newborn son yet, but there's already a bunch of people betting it'll be Arthur.

We reached out to Ladbrokes, a major UK betting company, who's been taking bets on the new royal baby name and Arthur is the clear frontrunner.

If you're wondering why Arthur ... royals are traditionally named after relatives and Arthur is commonly used in the royal family. Both Prince Charles and Prince William have Arthur as a middle name, but it hasn't been used as a first name in a while.

Check out the top contenders:

-- Arthur 6/4

-- James 5/1

-- Albert 6/1

-- Philip 6/1

-- Thomas 10/1

-- Alexander 12/1

-- Henry 12/1

Funnily enough, it’s not looking good for daddy’s namesake. William bottoms the list at 25/1.

There are some familiar names on the potential godparent list as well ... the top contender is Tiggy Legge-Bourke, Prince William's old nanny ... and Prince Harry comes in at 10/1 -- tied with Pippa Middleton, Kate’s sister. Meghan Markle is further down at 14/1. Some celebs with not such good odds? Elton John at 50/1, David Beckham at 100/1 and Donald Trump at 1000/1.

Kate and Prince William's son was born Monday morning at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. It's their third kid, second son and fifth in line to the thrown.