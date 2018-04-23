Tekashi69's Crew Tied To Another Shooting 2 Men Hit With Bullets

Tekashi69's Crew Under Investigation for Casanova Music Video Shooting

EXCLUSIVE

Another one of Tekashi69's crew members are under police investigation for a shooting in which two men were hit -- both with ties to 69's rival, Casanova.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Casanova was filming a music video in NYC's Bedford-Stuyvesant Thursday when at least ten shots were fired at the crew. We're told two men were hit with bullets, but are expected to make full recoveries.

Tekashi and Casanova have a long-standing rivalry. On Saturday night, both crews were in attendance for the Adrien Broner fight at Barclays Center and had a scuffle in an arena hallway. Cops say one shot was fired during the scuffle, and they believe the shooter was an unidentified member of Tekashi's crew.

Police believe the Broner incident was a continuation of Thursday's violence. They have not yet named any suspects, but the case is under active investigation.