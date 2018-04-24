Meek Mill Athletes React to Prison Release

Athletes React to Meek Mill's Prison Release

The sports world is freaking out over Meek Mill's release from prison ... with some of the biggest athletes showing support for the rap superstar.

Philadelphia Eagles star Jay Ajayi ﻿kicked off the celebration by tweeting "MEEK FREE!!!!! Philly Lit"

Torrey Smith praised Sixers owner Michael Rubin for his contribution and "for simply being a good friend and lending his platform to help others," and adding "Thousands of people are treated unfairly daily by the criminal justice system. I can’t wait to see @MeekMill help lead the way for others that don’t have a voice. Welcome home!"

Karl-Anthony Towns -- who showed support for the rapper with a customized jersey at the Super Bowl this year -- voiced his approval, saying "Welcome home @MeekMill"

Ex-NFLer Freddie Mitchell added "Free at last, Free at last, Thank God almighty we are free at last. Letttttss Goooo" ... and Super Bowl champ Jalen Mills added "MEEK MILL HOLLA AT ME BRO.... That MAN FREE"

L.A. Lakers star Kyle Kuzma had a different take, saying "It took meek mill 5 months to get out of jail but this guy from the Waffle House shooting can potentially be out by next week on BAIL. #OnlyInAmerica"