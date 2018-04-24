Gigi Hadid Parties with Long Line of Model Friends for 23rd Birthday

Gigi Hadid's 23rd Birthday Party ... Struts Out a Gold Mine of Models

Gigi Hadid was the clear standout for her 23rd birthday party this week -- but her sis and smoking hot model friends came in at a very close 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th ... you get it.

Gigi led the charge Monday night heading into an undisclosed venue in Brooklyn, where she was accompanied by her younger sister, Bella, followed by a LONG line of beauties ... including the likes of Olivia Culpo, Cara Delevingne, Amber Heard, Hailey Baldwin, Lily Aldridge, Joan Smalls, Martha Hunt and Nicola Peltz. Her parents tagged along, too.

The elder Hadid sister is coming off a fresh breakup with on-again-off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik. Nothing heals a broken heart like getting together with your girls for a golden b-day throwdown, where you turn 23 on the 23rd ... we feel better already!