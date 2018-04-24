Rick Ross Promises to Clean Up TMZ Photog and Harvey's Look

Rick Ross to TMZ Photog I'm Gonna Clean You Up 'Hervis' Levin, Too, Actually!

EXCLUSIVE

Rick Ross does not want to be approached by scrubs in the streets, which is a lesson our camera guy -- and Harvey Levin -- might need to learn the hard way.

We got Rozay Monday leaving The London hotel in NYC, where our photog asked about how he felt about Meek Mill still being locked up despite a rallying cry from the public. Ross tells us it's BS, and that his label mate still has his support ... but then changed the subject.

The Boss calls out our guy for not having a clean shave -- but the good news is that he generously offers to hook him up with his own line of 'RICH' hair care products.

Even better news ... Rick extends his offer to our boss, 'Hervis,' whom the rap mogul says has been looking stressed as of late. You don't gotta tell us, Renzel. Also ... do it!!!!