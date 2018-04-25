Congressional Baseball Game GOP's 1st Practice Since Shooting ... No Sign of Scalise

Republicans Hold First Congressional Baseball Practice Since Shooting

EXCLUSIVE

Congressional Republicans came together this week to play some baseball -- the team's first reunion since a shooting last year that almost left Rep. Steve Scalise ﻿dead.

The GOP held its first Congressional Baseball Game practice Tuesday at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, VA, where different members made some opening remarks at a podium ... including lobbyist Matt Mika, who was shot multiple times last summer by James Hodgkinson.

Mika thanked one of the paramedics on the scene who helped save his life, which was followed by a round of applause. We also ran into Senator Jeff Flake, who was reportedly at bat when Hodgkinson opened fire during an early morning practice.

He says it's emotional to come back onto the field, but also tells us he's looking for a win during this year's actual game. Scalise himself did not appear at Tuesday's practice.