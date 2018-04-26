Malik Yusef Says Kanye's Big Announcement Involves Chicago, Humanity

Malik Yusef Get Ready, Chicago Kanye's Got Something Big For Ya ...

Kanye West's friend and G.O.O.D. Music affiliate, Malik Yusef, says the rapper's upcoming announcement Friday is going to be huge ... like, humanity huge.

We talked to Malik about Kanye's big news -- which Yusef says is coming tomorrow -- and he gives us more than just a hint about what it will involve. If you guessed it has something to do with Ye's hometown ... give yourself a pat on the back.

But that's not all. Malik, who's also based in Chicago, tells us Kanye's enormous impact on the city already -- both musically and culturally -- is just a start ... and what he has planned for Chi-town is a microcosm for the whole country.

Stay tuned ...