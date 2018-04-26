NFL Draft's Taven Bryan Lectured By Dad: You're Not Paying My Bills!

Top NFL Prospect Lectured By Dad ... You're Not Paying My Bills!

This video is pretty great!!!!

Meet Taven Bryan -- a 6' 5", 290-pound defensive tackle from Florida, who's predicted to be a 1st round draft pick! He's also super nice.

He's out in Dallas with his family and we asked how he plans to spend some of the MILLIONS he'll get from his first big contract.

"I might pay off my parents' bills," Bryan said. Sweet, right?

His dad happened to hear that answer and SHOT DOWN THOSE PLANS QUICK!

Why, you ask? You gotta watch.

But, the moral of the story ... the entire Bryan family seems to be looking out for each other and it's pretty cool.

Good luck!