Blac Chyna Defends Daughter's Pink Hair Extensions

Blac Chyna Don't Come for Dream's Pink Hair ... All Little Girls Have Clip-Ons!

Blac Chyna's defending the photo she posted -- but already deleted -- of her daughter, Dream, rockin' pink hair ... telling us her haters need to brush up on what's cool with kids these days.

We got Chyna at LAX Friday -- with her bf, YBN Almighty Jay, so looks like they're still going strong. Anyway, while they were waiting for their ride we asked her about the backlash against the pink hair extensions.

Chyna says they're just "baby clips" and EVERY kid has 'em -- which sounds like it might be a little bit of a stretch. And even though she took down the photo, BC had a very direct message for people criticizing her or her kid.

And by kid we mean, Dream ... not 18-year-old Jay.