Lamar Jackson: I'm Excited to Learn from RG3

Lamar Jackson is STOKED to be on the same team as another Heisman Trophy winner -- telling TMZ Sports he can't wait to LEARN from RG3.

After Jackson was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 32nd pick in the draft, Lamar was hanging with his family in Dallas and celebrating the moment.

There's talk that there could be some tension between Jackson and Robert Griffin III because of their similar playing style -- but Lamar doesn't see it that way at all ... describing RG3 as more of a mentor.

Jackson also says Kobe Bryant sent him a signed Lakers jersey as a show of support before the draft -- and now, he can't wait to return the favor ... and hook Mamba up with some signed Ravens threads.

