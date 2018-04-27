NFL Rookie's Mom Not Ready To Abandon Her Team For Son's New Team

NFL Rookie's Mom Bears Drafted My Son But, I'm Still a Falcons Fan (For Now)

Talk about team loyalty ...

The mother of Chicago Bears 1st-round draft pick Roquan Smith says she's still a die-hard ATL Falcons fan and will NOT abandon her team.

At least not yet!

The video is great ... we got Smith's mom right after the Bears drafted her 6'1", 235-pound linebacker son with the 8th overall pick and you can tell she's having a crisis of conscience -- root for her hometown team or the team that's paying her son millions of dollars?!

"I'll keep both," mama Smith told us ... "I'm from Georgia, I'm in Georgia."

Before you start to think a family feud is brewing, we got Roquan a little later and asked him how long it'd take for his mom to become a full-time Bears fan.

"Not long at all."

BTW, last years 8th pick singed a $17 million contract, so we're betting Roquan is right here.