Instagram Model Fires Back in Dog Sexual Assault Suit, Blames Owner

EXCLUSIVE

Instagram model Deyana Mounira says she's the victim of a dog s**t lawsuit because she did nothing sexual to Hef, the dog, and claims this video proves Hef's owner actually sexually harassed HER.

TMZ broke the story ... Deyana was sued by Tony Toutouni, who owns the Russian royal terrier and claimed she sexually aroused his pooch by playing with the dog's genitals. The video posted on social media, by Deyana and Tony, had music over it -- but she's given us the clip with just the natural sound, and it's very revealing.

Deyana claims the man you hear saying things like, "just move your ass and let him just sniff it," and "f**k her" ... is actually Tony. She claims there was no professional photographer -- as Tony claimed in his lawsuit -- and he was the only one taking pics.

She claims Tony harassed her verbally and sexually during the shoot -- and also groped her while trying to get her into his room.

As for why she posted the video -- Deyana says she tried to make a joke out of it first, because she feared Tony would post it somewhere else before her.

She says, "I want the entertainment industry and the public in general to be aware of people like Tony who want to use you in every way they can including, but not limited to, sexual and inappropriate acts.

Tony's attorneys at Pirnia Law Group tell us, "No matter what took place in the photo shoot between Ms. Mounira and HEF, and no matter who instigated what exactly, the main takeaway is that upon leaving the shoot Ms. Mounira was explicitly told NOT to post any videos of HEF as it reflects poorly on my client who is a public figure."

They added, "If she was bothered by the actions of HEF or my client, why was she smiling and laughing in the video? Why did she stay at the shoot for hours after it was over?"

Tony's team would not comment on Deyana's claim he sexually harassed her.