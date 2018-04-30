Don Cheadle From Bungalow to Wonder Home ... Flips Marina del Rey Crib

Don Cheadle Flips Marina del Rey Home for $2.4 Million

Don Cheadle fixed up a shack of a crib near Venice Beach into an architectural marvel in a matter of 4 years -- and now he's cleaned up unloading the place ... TMZ has learned.

The "House of Lies" actor's Marina del Rey home recently sold for about $2.4 million after listing it earlier this year around the same price. The twist ... he bought the original property in 2014 for less than $900k ... and completely rebuilt it into what you see now.

The vertically-inclined 2,400 sq. foot home has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, with 10-foot high ceilings at the highest point in its two-story design. Originally, it was a mere bungalow at just 800 sq. ft. -- so Don and his wife, Bridgid Coulter, clearly did a number on the inside and out. It now features French oak floors, marble countertops and a roof deck for a sweet view. The listing agents are Rhonda Payne and James Coulter.

Don's coming off a VERY strong 'Avengers' weekend playing War Machine -- it actually has the biggest box office opening weekend ever. More good news for the Cheadle-Coulters!