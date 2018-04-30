Miguel This ABBA Reunion Got Me Like ...

Miguel Geeks Out About ABBA Reunion

Miguel would have the time of his life ... if he can just sit in on ABBA's writing sesh as the legendary band gears up for a virtual reunion tour.

We got the singer Sunday at Reagan National Airport and talked to him about the founding members of the Swedish pop group -- Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad -- reuniting and recording for the first time in 35 years.

Miguel superfan'd out, and you gotta see how he responded when we asked if he'd like to collaborate with the group.

ABBA holograms will perform 1 of their 2 new songs for a TV special later this year before kicking off their tour -- which will also include virtual reality of the members. We're guessing, based on his reaction, Miguel will be snatching up a ticket to one of the shows.

Cue up "Dancing Queen"!