Sasha Obama Chills with Cardi B and Offset

Sasha Obama I'm Tight with Cardi B and Offset

Sasha Obama looked super comfortable kicking it backstage with Cardi B and Offset at a huge D.C. music festival.

Cardi B and Migos headlined the Broccoli City Festival in Washington D.C. Saturday and Sasha made it out to the fest for a photo opp many music fans would kill to have.

The festival was worth the trek ... it's the last performance Cardi's doing before she gives birth.

Crazy to think Sasha's 16, now ... she was only 7 when her dad, Barack, became POTUS. She's clearly becoming her own person because she does festivals way different from her big sister, Malia.