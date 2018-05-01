Anthony Scaramucci Says Michelle Wolf's Sarah Huckabee Roast Was Ridiculous

Anthony Scaramucci Shame on Michelle Wolf ... For Attacking Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Anthony Scaramucci says comedian Michelle Wolf crossed the line when she went after Sarah Huckabee Sanders' looks at the White House Correspondents' Dinner ... calling the roast ridiculous.

We got the Mooch outside Catch Monday night and he had a lot to say about Michelle's 20-minute set that saw her gut Trump's administration ... including his press secretary, who was sitting just a few feet from Michelle.

If ya haven't seen it ... Michelle told Sarah, "I loved you as Aunt Lydia in 'The Handmaid's Tale.'" And Michelle was just getting started.

Scaramucci tweeted Sarah is a role model for handling nonsense and snark, and tells us Michelle going after Sarah's looks was unfair. Check it out ... the Mooch also explains why he's glad Trump ditched the shindig. BTW ... Trump weighed in and said the dinner was an embarrassment and made one suggestion -- put the dinner to rest.