Hulk Hogan 'You Better Vote for Kane' ... He's a Smart Dude

Hulk Hogan: 'You Better Vote for Kane,' He's a Smart Dude

EXCLUSIVE

Another huge star is going to bat for WWE's Kane on election day ... this time, it is Hulk Hogan who says the man behind the red mask is a REALLY smart dude and would be a great mayor.

"You better vote for Kane or he'll hit you with that fire, brother," Hulk joked around at LAX.

But then he got serious and told us ... behind the scenes at WWE, Kane -- real name Glenn Jacobs -- was all business and handled everything like a pro.

So, now that Kane is running for mayor in Knox County, Tennessee -- Hulk is 100% on board.

The election -- the Republican primary -- is going on right now and it is expected to be a VERY close race between the 3 candidates.

Results should be in soon and we will let you know how he does.