WWE's Kane Stumping Hard On Election Day, Vote for Me!!

WWE's Kane Election Day Is Here ... Vote For Me!

Moment of truth for WWE legend Kane -- it's election day in Knox County, Tennessee where he's running for mayor ... and the 51-year-old is still campaigning his unmasked face off!

It's only the primaries ... but whoever wins the Republican nomination is the heavy favorite to win the general election -- and reports say Kane (real name Glenn Jacobs) has a real shot.

The competition is stiff ... Kane is up against 2 real contenders, Brad Anders and Bob Thomas, who are sorta famous in their own rights.

Thomas is the father of "Lizzie McGuire" star Jake Thomas and he was also featured as the main radio voice in the "Friday Night Lights" movie.

But, no one has had more celebrity support than Kane -- with friends like Ric Flair and Mick Foley coming out strong in support of the wrestling legend.

Will it be enough to put him over the top? Results are expected to come in by 6 PM PT.

Stay tuned ...