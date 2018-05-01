ATL Falcons Going to Super Bowl with Calvin Ridley, Says T.I.

T.I. Falcons Going to Super Bowl ... Mark That Down, Now!

The NFL season is still 4 months away ... but T.I. is already making his Super Bowl prediction -- Atlanta Falcons, baby!!!!

The rap legend was at Studio Space in Atlanta when we started talking about the NFL Draft -- and it's clear T.I. is fired up about the Falcons' 1st round pick ... WR Calvin Ridley.

"We're going to the Super Bowl this year! I said it ... I can't take it back!"

T.I. isn't the only star who likes the Ridley pick -- Deion Sanders raved about him right after the draft saying, "[Falcons] got a steal with Ridley at that pick so late. That kid can play and he will see all 1on1 coverage because of [Julio Jones]."

As for Tip, this ain't the first time Tip's raved about his Dirty Birds to TMZ Sports ... remember when he money shamed our photog when he tried to make a Falcons bet in 2016?

Good times ...