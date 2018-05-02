Floyd Mayweather Gets VIP Caravan Through Dubai Mall

Floyd Mayweather VIP Caravan Through Dubai Mall

When you've just dropped hundreds of thousands of dollars at the Dubai Mall ... you don't have to WALK from store to store, you get DRIVEN -- just ask Floyd Mayweather.

The 41-year-old boxer and his massive entourage were spotted in a two-car caravan -- complete with chauffeurs -- being driven through the upscale mall with TMT bodyguards and a couple of bellhops in tow.

In fact, the bellhop carts were packed to the brim with shopping bags -- and knowing Floyd, the dude dropped a fortune.

Mayweather loves to vacation in Dubai and tends to spend a TON of money when he visits. Back in 2015, he dropped just over $1 MILLION on a diamond watch during a $1.5 million shopping spree.

So, yeah ... that's why he gets VIP treatment.