TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Julio Jones Hits WR Workout ... with Terrell Owens

5/2/2018 12:12 PM PDT

Julio Jones Hits WR Workout with Terrell Owens

Breaking News

Julio Jones is gearing up for 2018 with a future Hall of Famer ... running wide receiver drills in Georgia with Terrell Owens

The two hit up Johns Creek High School in the Atlanta area -- where they ran routes, worked on footspeed and of course, caught passes. 

Jones looked great (of course) -- but 44-year-old Owens was pretty damn impressive, too!!!

Meanwhile, the newest ATL Falcons wide out -- Calvin Ridley -- was also putting in work during a military-style workout with his personal trainer in Alabama. 

Ridely was the Falcons' first round draft pick -- 26th overall -- and people are expecting big things from him. 

In fact, with rumblings of a rift between Jones and the Falcons ... Ridley could be the next #1 WR in the ATL. 

And hey, if Jones really does leave ... we know a 44-year-old who would be interested in the job. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web